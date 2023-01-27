Torrey Smith raffling off NFC Championship Game tickets for youth football fundraiser

BALTIMORE -- Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith is raffling tickets to a major NFL playoff game in a bid to raise money for the East Howard Jaguars, a local youth football organization.

Smith has two tickets to the NFC Championship Game this Sunday, when the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the San Fransisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.

The seats, which are at the 200 level, are going for $20 each. Entries for the raffle close Saturday at 9 a.m.

If you'd rather buy tickets for the game, they'll set you back at least $550 a pop, and could go up to $5,900 for a single seat, according to Ticketmaster.

Smith is a two-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver. Along with having won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens in 2013, he won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles in 2018.

Join the raffle and contribute to Smith's cause through this link.