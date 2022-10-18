Watch CBS News
Crime

TikTok car challenge behind increased auto theft in Howard County

By Annie Rose Ramos

/ CBS Baltimore

TikTok car theft challenge behind increased auto theft in Howard County
TikTok car theft challenge behind increased auto theft in Howard County 02:35

BALTIMORE -- Howard County police are alerting residents to an uptick in automobile robberies.

Criminals are targeting vehicles made by Hyundai and Kia.

It's part of a national trend that started on social media.

People are participating in a TikTok challenge that requires them to steal cars using objects that can often be found at home.

Many modern cars have push-start buttons that turn on a vehicle but this trend specifically targets Hyundai and Kia cars made between 2011–2021.

These cars are particularly vulnerable to theft because they can be rigged with a USB cord.

"You can basically use a USB cord that you can buy anywhere to start these cars after you remove the steering column," Howard County Police Department spokesman Seth Hoffman.

In a statement to CBS News, Hyundai said that criminals are targeting its vehicles without engine immobilizers.

"[I]mmobilizers detect a computer chip on either a KEY OR FOB that allows the engine to start," according to the statement.

Hyundai recently released a security kit that car owners can have installed at the dealership, Hoffman said.

Additionally, car owners can purchase a steering wheel lock as well as park somewhere that requires security access.

Annie Rose Ramos
Annie-Rose-Ramos.jpg

Annie Rose Ramos joined the WJZ team in October 2019. She's a graduate of NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute and learned she wanted to become a journalist while volunteering in the Peace Corps in Botswana.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 11:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.