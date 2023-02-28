Tickets to Bruce Springsteen's concert at Oriole Park now on sale for verified fans

Bruce Springsteen tickets have gone on sale for verified fans

BALTIMORE — Tickets for Bruce Springsteen's concert at Oriole Park are on sale for verified fans.

The 20-time Grammy award-winning rock legend is playing at Camden Yards on Saturday, September 9, his team announced earlier this month.

This concert in Baltimore is part of a tour which includes a March 23 show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The tour will wrap up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before the band embarks on a European tour.