Tickets to Bruce Springsteen's concert at Oriole Park now on sale for verified fans
BALTIMORE — Tickets for Bruce Springsteen's concert at Oriole Park are on sale for verified fans.
The 20-time Grammy award-winning rock legend is playing at Camden Yards on Saturday, September 9, his team announced earlier this month.
This concert in Baltimore is part of a tour which includes a March 23 show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The tour will wrap up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before the band embarks on a European tour.
