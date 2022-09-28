Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman in critical condition after double shooting in Fells Point

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head overnight in Fells Point, police said. A second woman was shot in the arm. 

Officers responded at about 1:05 a.m. to the 700 block of S. Broadway, a popular block of bars and restaurants, for the shooting. There, they found a woman who remains unidentified shot in the head, and a second woman who is 35 years old. 

Police said detectives are working to pull video footage from the area to identify any suspects. 

Three women and a man were shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight. All are in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 7:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.