Woman in critical condition after double shooting in Fells Point

BALTIMORE -- A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head overnight in Fells Point, police said. A second woman was shot in the arm.

Officers responded at about 1:05 a.m. to the 700 block of S. Broadway, a popular block of bars and restaurants, for the shooting. There, they found a woman who remains unidentified shot in the head, and a second woman who is 35 years old.

Police said detectives are working to pull video footage from the area to identify any suspects.

Three women and a man were shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight. All are in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.