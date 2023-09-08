Three men injured in shooting at Crown Gas Station in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Three men were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon at a Northwest Baltimore gas station, police said.

Officers responded around 1:49 p.m. to the Crown Gas Station, in the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Road, where three men - ages 29, 28 and 20 - were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

They are stable at a Baltimore hospital, police said.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

WJZ will have more updates on this story as it becomes available.

