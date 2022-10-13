Watch CBS News
Local News

Three injured in shooting in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Three people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Baltimore's Cherry Hill community.

Around 2 p.m., officers found a 23-year-old man who was shot in both legs in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road in South Baltimore.  Moments later, two other people reported to the hospital after they were shot in the same location.

All three are expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 2:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.