Three injured in shooting in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood

BALTIMORE - Three people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Baltimore's Cherry Hill community.

Around 2 p.m., officers found a 23-year-old man who was shot in both legs in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road in South Baltimore. Moments later, two other people reported to the hospital after they were shot in the same location.

All three are expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.