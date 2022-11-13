Three dead following multiple vehicle crash in Cecil County

BALTIMORE– Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed 3 people Saturday evening in Cecil County, according to authorities.

Around 7:10 p.m. troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on east bound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Road in Elkton, Maryland.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Hyundai Genesis was traveling east at a high speed on Pulaski Highway when it struck a 2010 Honda Civic while the driver was attempting to make a left turn from westbound onto Old Elk Neck Road, police said.

After arriving, police found the driver of the Hyundai, identified as Cameron Doucette, 20, of North East, Maryland, as well as the occupants of the Honda, identified as Jessica Zeimer, 33, and Nicholas Zeimer, 37, both of North East, Maryland were all declared deceased at the scene, according to a release.

Pulaski Highway was closed for about six hours at the scene following the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team are the investigating what lead to this incident.