17-year-old Parkville student killed in shooting in Overlea remembered as 'a great guy'

BALTIMORE - A community said its final goodbyes to a 17-year-old Parkville High School who was murdered in Overlea.

The funeral was held Monday for Elias Cieslak, who was remembered as a teen who loved his family and friends.

Ciesak was described by those who knew him as "a loving, funny and friendly young man."

He was shot and killed on April 23. No arrest has been made.

Baltimore County Police responded to the 7900 block of Belair Road for a reported shooting just before 10 p.m. on April 23. When they arrived, they found Cieslak suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

Cieslak was taken to an area hospital where he died.

A childhood friend of Cieslak told WJZ he never could have imagined something like this would happen.

"It's been tough, knowing something like this just randomly happened," said friend Keron Hazelton. "Nobody expects anything like this to happen to somebody that they know."

Following a Celebration of Life, Cieslak's funeral was held at St. Ursula's Catholic Church in Parkville.

According to his obituary, Cieslak loved baseball, riding his bike and dirt bikes, and he had a special affinity for the Bugatti, his dream car.

"He was a great guy," Hazelton said. "Everybody always loved his energy. He was always positive. It was never any negative energy when you were around him. He never had any bad intentions with anybody. He was really a genuine person, down to earth."