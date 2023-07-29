Thousands of people without electricity in Central Maryland amid dangerous heat, storms

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of reports of power outages began rolling in on Saturday evening after dangerous heat and dangerous storms created precarious conditions in the Baltimore area and other parts of Maryland.

By 6:10 p.m., BGE had tracked 929 power outages affecting 62,344 people.

Those people who had expected to travel in and out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Saturday were impacted by flight cancellations and delays.

By 6:10 p.m., there had been 34 flight cancellations going to BWI and departing from the airport. Meanwhile, there were 240 reported delays.

