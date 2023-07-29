First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Saturday for more heat and potential storms

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE-- More heat and storms are likely today. Our forecast high is, again, in the mid 90's. But, again, it will feel closer to 106 degrees. We do have the possibility of strong thunderstorms in the outlook. Our timing is mid-afternoon through the bedtime hours. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a "slight risk" for severe weather.

Our skies will begin to clear overnight. Our forecast low is in the low 70's. And tomorrow will be a much more comfortable day. 

Our forecast high for Sunday is just 87 degrees, with a low tomorrow night in the upper 60s. And over the next seven days, our forecast high temperatures will just be in the mid 80's. 

