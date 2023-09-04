Thousands flock to Maryland State Fair despite sweltering heat

BALTIMORE – Labor Day is one of the busiest days for the Maryland State Fair.

Thousands of people visited the fair during the holiday weekend, even in the sweltering heat.

"It is very hot," Aiden Timmons said.

"It is very hot as soon as we got in the park. I just wanted something to drink," Mason Timmons said.

The State fair's biggest message to visitors planning to go to the fair is to pre-hydrate, so you don't dehydrate.

To help keep large crowds cool, the state fair set up multiple cooling stations for those who need it.

"There are hydration stations on the mid-way where you can fill up water bottles and other things like that," David Gordon, the assistant general manager of the Maryland State Fair, said. "We also have EMTs and security available so if you ever are feeling bad while you are here. You can alert them and they can get you help right away."

"There is plenty of shade, there are cold drinks, there is good food. I mean don't let the heat deter you," longtime fair go-er Sarah Bowles said.

"So, even though we have had some warm weather our attendance has been great," Gordon said. "We pride that because we think that people live the fair every year."

The fair will be held until September 10.

The fair hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on other days. After 6 p.m., anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older.

For the full fair schedule and ticket prices, you can visit the fair's website.