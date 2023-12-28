Thieves target several Howard County auto businesses in growing trend, police say

BALTIMORE - A group of thieves recently targeted several auto businesses in Howard County.

Police say it's part of a trend that's hitting other parts of the region and around the country.

A couple of car dealerships and an auto parts store in Howard County are ending the year recovering from break-ins.

On Dec. 23, in Ellicott City, thieves made it off with a 2022 Honda Accord from O'Donnell Honda. Another break-in happened at nearby National Motors soon after.

Police said it's not clear if anything was stolen from National Motors, in this instance, but the dealership's general manager told WJZ off-camera that four cars were stolen in another recent burglary.

About 10 miles away in Elkridge, burglars broke into Calton Cars & Auto Parts, making it off with cash and other parts. Police say this happened between Dec. 22 to Dec. 25.

Seth Hoffman, a spokesman with Howard County Police, said investigators believe the two dealership break-ins are related. He adds they're trying to see if the one at Calton Cars & Auto Parts is connected, too.

Hoffman also said these kinds of businesses have been particular targets recently.

"A lot of car businesses will have keys that belong to cars on the lot -- whether they're cars to be fixed or cars to be sold -- and [burglars will] target those," he said. "[Sometimes] they'll come back at another time."

While surveillance cameras caught the crimes, Hoffman said the suspects were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

There's a group of them, according to Hoffman, and he believes they'll likely try to break in somewhere else soon.

"It's not a kind of one-off type crime. So, these people aren't just doing it. It's planned. They know what they're hitting, they know what they're going after," Hoffman said.

WJZ asked people in the area about these recent burglaries.

Ronnie Rideout, an ex-Baltimore Police officer, said it's been troubling to see the rise in these crimes around our region.

"It's really terrifying. People are afraid to go out, to go to any place, do anything...just walking the streets," Rideout said.

Police have reached out to other auto businesses in the area to go over some precautions and other best practices to try to prevent the next crime.

Hoffman said police have also been doing area checks around these businesses, sometimes in the overnight hours.