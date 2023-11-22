The Thanksgiving travel rush is here with hundreds of thousands of Marylanders expected to take a trip

Baltimore -- Travelers are choosing the convenience of the train on this Thanksgiving Eve.

With millions currently heading to their Thanksgiving holiday destination, today is one of the busiest travel days for Amtrak.

The rail service expects to accommodate 750,000 riders across the country on this Thanksgiving Eve.

It's the holiday season, so the chaos of airports and highways are a given. But here at Penn Station, many travelers are choosing convenience to make it in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

WJZ spoke to travelers going to New York City, Virginia Beach, and more.

Wherever people are going, they're hoping to just sit back, relax, and enjoy a smooth train ride.

"First off, we've got spacious, comfortable seats. I think that's one of the biggest factors for folks. We've got downtown to downtown service, so you don't have to get that Uber or Lyft all the way from the airport to wherever you're headed," said Kyle Anderson of Amtrak.

It's the perfect relaxation as riders prepare their stomachs for their Thanksgiving favorites.

"The yams and the macaroni... is it the one grandma made or who's making it though...you know, auntie whipping it up, absolutely," said Russell Tripline, an AMTRAK rider.

Of course, the food is nothing without a nice side dish of gratitude.

"I am grateful for life, living, family," rider Monica Thomas said.

Amtrak says they have a lot of travelers who make last-minute bookings, especially the night after Thanksgiving.

You can visit amtrak.com, or use the AMTRAK mobile app to purchase tickets, view train routes, and more.