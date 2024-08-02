The Maryland Zoo welcomes a new baby chimp named Ivy

BALTIMORE - A new addition was welcomed into the Maryland Zoo chimpanzee troop.

Baby Ivy was born to Rozi, pronounced Rose-ee, as part of Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival plan.

A few weeks after Ivy's birth, the Zoo officials say animal care staff noticed a decline in the infant's health and became concerned that she was not receiving enough of her mother's milk.

The Zoo's veterinarians were able to stabilize her and Ivy is showing progress.

Once she is ready, baby Ivy will join Maryland Zoo's three other juvenile chimps: Lola, who was born in July 2019, Violet who was born in December of 2019, and, Maisie who was born in August 2020.

Chimpanzees learn from birth how to get along in a group. They watch their mothers and other members of the group to learn how to feed, where to sleep, how to groom, and how to interact with others.

Chimps are an endangered species with only about 150,000 wild chimpanzees living in African forests today.

They are endangered for many reasons, including poaching, habitat loss, and disease introduced by humans.

Much of their natural habitat has been lost to deforestation in response to logging, creation of farmland, and other human encroachment, officials say.

The Maryland Zoo is the third oldest zoo in the United States and is internationally known for its contributions to animal conservation.