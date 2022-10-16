The Baltimore Ravens return home with 3-and-3 record following New Jersey loss

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens are frustrated and angry—at themselves.

Penalties, dropped passes, and costly turnovers all contribute to another blown lead.

The defeat in New Jersey came at the hand of the Giants, a team the Ravens were favored to beat.

The Ravens appeared to be on their way to victory when Mark Andrews caught a touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson.

At that point, the ravens were up by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

But for the third time this season, a double-digit lead managed to slip out of the Ravens' grasp.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones found Danny Bellinger in the fourth quarter for the score, reducing the Ravens' lead by three points.

Then, there was a dramatic turning point. There was a crushing turnover when the Ravens got the ball back.

An errant snap got past Jackson. He scooped it up and attempted a pass that was picked off by the Giants' safety Julian Love who returned it deep into Ravens territory.

This move set up New York's go-ahead score in the final two minutes.

The Ravens got one more shot, but it was another turnover that ended their hopes of a comeback.

Jackson fumbled, allowing the Giants to recover.

The Ravens were left to deal with the disappointment of another defeat. This time, they lost the game in New Jersey 24-20.

During a brief press conference following the game, Marlon Humphrey ended a conversation about the Ravens with a terse response and left in frustration.

It was a fighting wrap of the Ravens' emotions as they prepare to return home with a 3-and-3 record.

They will square off against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.