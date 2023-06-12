Watch CBS News
Local News

The 16 most interesting Ravens players (and coaches) to watch at mandatory minicamp

/ The Baltimore Banner

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

After one of the NFL's most eventful offseasons, the Ravens are finally coming together.

With the team's three-day mandatory minicamp starting Tuesday in Owings Mills, coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta will have their best look yet at a talented, if unproven, roster. 

Harbaugh said last week he expects the Ravens' full 90-man offseason roster to report, though injuries could keep some players from participating in the noncontact practices.

... this story by Jonas Shaffer continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: The 16 most interesting Ravens players (and coaches) to watch at mandatory minicamp

First published on June 12, 2023 / 7:48 AM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.