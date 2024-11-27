Baltimore shoppers battle crowds for last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs

BALTIMORE -- Shoppers are making last-minute grocery runs in preparation for their Thanksgiving feasts.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, customers were picking up fresh turkeys at Eddie's of Roland Park in Baltimore.

"We did most of the shopping last night so this is just the last thing," said Harry, a customer at Eddie's.

With time running out, customers found fewer turkeys available at some grocery stores. Betsy, from Baltimore, said the supply of turkeys was diminishing at Whole Foods on Tuesday.

"They were piled high on a table of turkeys and they were going down," she said.

Aside from the Thanksgiving bird, shoppers were seeking last-minute items for the side dishes.

"We are doing emergency whipped cream pick up right now," Leslie said.

"Can of pumpkin and the spices and heavy cream," Betsy added.

Turkey included, the average person spends around seven hours preparing Thanksgiving dinner, according to a survey by Allrecipes.

Most people, including Mia's dad, start their preparations several days in advance.

"He got the turkey like three days before Thanksgiving and he's been setting it up for the past three days," Mia said.