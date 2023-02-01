Terps beat Indiana's Hoosiers at Xfinity Center 66 to 55

BALTIMORE -- Maryland defeated 21st-ranked Indiana 66-to-55 in front of a big crowd at the Xfinity Center on Tuesday.

Maryland was led by seniors Jahmir Young with 20 points and Donta Scott with 19 points.

Julian Reese chipped in with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana all-American Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points and 20 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as the Hoosiers five-game win streak ends.

The Terps remain unbeaten in Big Ten home games.

Maryland has won three in a row and improved its conference record to 6-and-5.

Indiana took a seven-point lead midway through the first half, but the Terps responded.

A Julian Reese slam dunk and three-pointers by Scott and Young started a run by the Terps.

They closed the half outscoring Indiana 14-to-3.

Young had 13 points in the first half as the Terps led 37-to29.

Next up for Maryland is a road game at Minnesota on Saturday at 9 p.m.