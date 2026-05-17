Temperatures getting into the 90s this week in Maryland

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

Temperatures will continue to climb in the coming days. We have low chances for showers and/or storms through midweek.

Potential for a heat wave

Another round of summerlike heat is on the way to Maryland. Around the Baltimore area on Sunday, temperatures will widespread warm into the 80s. Some areas, particularly closer to the water, will be on the cooler side. Some Bay-side locations may only peak in the 70s.

Not only is heat building in but also humidity. That will be the difference between the warm air we had in April and this round. Dew points, a measure of moisture, rise into the 60s on Sunday and into the coming days. You'll certainly notice the difference during the days but also at night as humidity won't be going down when the sun does.

Monday will be warmer by a couple of degrees but Tuesday appears to be the warmest day of all. We could see widespread mid to maybe upper 90s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday is hot once again as it warms into the low to mid-90s before a cold front moves through later in the day.

Multiple shower chances this week

A few showers and/or storms are expected Sunday, Monday and on Tuesday. Storms will be more scattered vs widespread. If your neighborhood has a storm, you could experience a quick bout of heavier rain and potentially some gusty winds as it moves through.

Once the midweek cold front moves through, a better chance for more areas to see wet weather comes Wednesday afternoon. Once again, showers and storms will be expected in the state.

The front moves south of Maryland but not by much. It will stall just to our south. That means we will still be influenced by it. Cloud cover and rain are the forecast highlights for the end of the week into Memorial Day weekend. It won't necessarily be a washout everyday however it also isn't looking ideal for outdoor plans.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updated timing for the showers and storms this week.