Tejada scores 15, Towson knocks off Morgan State 67-58

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada's 15 points helped Towson defeat Morgan State 67-58 on Sunday night.

Tejada shot 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (3-4). Charles Thompson added 10 points while shooting 4 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds and three blocks. Chase Paar had 10 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Kameron Hobbs led the Bears (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 11 points, six assists and two steals. Ahmarie Simpkins added 10 points and six rebounds for Morgan State. In addition, Kiran Oliver finished with eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.