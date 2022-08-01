Teens sought in death of "beloved" Canada Goose in Rockville lake

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Teen suspects are sought in the death of a "beloved" Canada Goose in Rockville last week, police said.

Lake New Mark, a private lake in the New Mark Commons neighborhood, has been a peaceful home to the goose family of four for several years, Rockville Police said.

A goose was found dead with "severe injuries" Sunday, Jul. 24 after three teenagers were seen in the area of the goose family, according to police. Canada Geese are protected by federal and state laws.

Police allege at least three boys were seen near the lake between 8 to 8:30 p.m. Around that time, the geese were heard making noises and three of them swam "frantically" away according to police. Shortly after, the dead goose was found.

The boys were allegedly last seen fleeing toward a bridge in the area.

Police described the suspects as at least two Black teens with slender builds between 12 to 15 years old. One of them was last seen wearing a bright yellow shirt or light jacket. Police had no description for the third teen.

Police called the incident an "egregious act of animal cruelty" and asked anyone with information on the incident to call 240-314-8933 or email Officer Mowell at FMowell@rockvillemd.gov.