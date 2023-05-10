Two teens allegedly drag officer while fleeing Baltimore County crime scene

BALTIMORE -- Two teenagers have been arrested after they allegedly dragged an officer who was attempting to stop them amid an investigation into several vehicles that had been damaged in Baltimore County, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police officers were looking into a report that property had been destroyed in the 6600 block of Loch Hill Road around 12:25 a.m., police said.

They found several vehicles that had been broken into. Shortly after, they noticed a dark sedan with its engine running parked near the intersection of Raven Hill Road and Loch Hill Road, according to authorities.

The officers were in the process of determining whether the vehicle was stolen when the teenagers—a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old—got into it and drove off, police said.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle several times, but the driver refused to yield, according to authorities.

At one point, the vehicle dragged one of the officers attempting to stop the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle allegedly struck two marked patrol cars, too, according to authorities.

The officers were finally able to detain the teenagers at the intersection of Northwood Drive and Pentwood Road, police said.

At least five of the vehicles that had been broken into were connected to the teens, according to authorities.