Teenager shot, killed in home in Lansdowne

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A male teenager was shot, killed Thursday night in Lansdowne, Baltimore County, police say.

At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Tucker Circle, where they found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was then taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. 

Homicide detectives urge anyone with information on this incident to contact them at  410-307-2020.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 12:07 PM

