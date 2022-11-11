Teenager shot, killed in home in Lansdowne
BALTIMORE-- A male teenager was shot, killed Thursday night in Lansdowne, Baltimore County, police say.
At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Tucker Circle, where they found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was then taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Homicide detectives urge anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-307-2020.
