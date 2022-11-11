Teenager shot, killed in home in Lansdowne

BALTIMORE-- A male teenager was shot, killed Thursday night in Lansdowne, Baltimore County, police say.

#BCoPD homicide detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening in the 4300 block of Tucker Circle, 21227.



Link to the news release: https://t.co/PkiVCbycPH pic.twitter.com/1FX9Ii9Wh3 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 11, 2022

At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Tucker Circle, where they found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was then taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives urge anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-307-2020.