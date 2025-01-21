Watch CBS News
Person detained after teenage girl shot in Baltimore County, police say

BALTIMORE - A person has been detained after a teenager was shot Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore County, according to police.

Officers responded around 12:25 p.m. to the 13000 block of Heil Manor Drive in Reisterstown where a teen girl was found injured with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-887-4636 (INFO) or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

On January 15, Baltimore County leaders met with community members in Towson to address crime and violence in their neighborhoods.

Last December, a mass shooting and fiery crash off Loch Raven Boulevard left nine people injured and one dead. The shooting was captured in a security camera video obtained by WJZ.

"We care," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said. "We continue to investigate the incident and are determined to bring it to a close, to keep it from happening in the future."  

Then, a Baltimore County man allegedly shot and killed his 4-year-old son, a woman, and a 1-year-old child on Christmas Eve. A week later, a 21-year-old man was accused of stabbing his mother to death on New Year's Eve.

Baltimore County police are also investigating the deaths of 23-year-old Angel Price and 18-year-old Daryle Carter in Woodlawn.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

