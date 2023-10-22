Teen squeegee worker convicted in shooting death of Timothy Reynolds near Inner Harbor set to be sentenced

BALTIMORE - The teenage squeegee worker convicted of voluntary manslaughter for killing a man near the Inner Harbor in July 2022 is expected to be sentenced on Monday.

The squeegee worker is facing up to more than three decades in jail.

The family of the victim, Timothy Reynolds, gathered Sunday asking for a fair sentence.

"Tomorrow after the sentencing we will start the healing process and learn how we can turn our pain into power," said Becky Reynolds, Timothy Reynolds' sister.

Reynolds' family came together at the spot where he was killed on the eve of the sentencing of his killer.

"We will never get full closure on this because we can never get him back," Becky Reynolds said. "But we still love him and honor him and we will keep his memory alive forever."

The shooting happened at the corner of Light and Conway streets near the Inner Harbor after Reynolds got out of his car and confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat.

One of them, who was 14 years old at the time, shot and killed Reynolds.

WJZ is not naming the teen because of his age.

The case sparked a major debate about people who wash windows for money at Baltimore intersections causing the city to place restrictions on where people could squeegee.

Three months ago, after hours of deliberation, a jury convicted the teen of voluntary manslaughter and two gun charges.

His attorneys told WJZ back then that they planned to fight for a light sentence.

"Definitely going to be an appeal and there are some issues that occurred during the trial that will probably make their way into an appellate brief," defense attorney Warren Brown said.

Monday's sentencing is expected to begin at 9 am.

WJZ will have a reporter at the court and will bring you continuing coverage on air and online on wjz.com.