Teen shot in West Baltimore as city reports record low in gun violence

A 16-year-old was shot in West Baltimore on Saturday evening, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers say that at approximately 9:00 p.m., they responded to the 4400 block of Frederick Avenue for a reported shooting.

When units arrived, a 16-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the body was found.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital, where he has been listed in stable condition.

Detectives have taken control of the investigations and are urging anyone with information to contact the Southwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Police have not yet released any information about possible suspects.

Baltimore crime is trending down

Baltimore has been continuing to see a historic reduction in gun violence in the past two years.

As of August 1, homicides were down 24.3% while non-fatal shootings were down 19.5% compared to this time in 2024.

In 2023, there were 3,491 victims of gun violence reported, and in 2024, 2,728 cases were reported. In the last 12 months, 2,525 gun violence victims were recorded, data shows.

According to the Mayor's Office, auto theft crime is down 34%, robberies by 23%, arson by 10%, and carjackings by 15%.

