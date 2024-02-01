Teen stabbed multiple times at Kenwood High School in Baltimore County, investigation underway

BALTIOMRE -- An investigation is underway after a stabbing at Kenwood High School in Baltimore County, according to police.

Officers were requested at the school at around 12:05 p.m. for a reported disturbance, police said.

When they arrived, they found a teen suffering from multiple stab wounds. The teen was taken to a local hospital.

At approximately 12:05 p.m., Baltimore County Police Officers were requested at Kenwood HS in reference to a reported disturbance. Officers located one juvenile suffering from multiple stab wounds. The male victim has been transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/lvmtRYb2G3 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 1, 2024

Police said a second student was detained in reference to the incident.

The school was placed on a temporary lock-down, which has since been lifted.