Teen stabbed multiple times at Kenwood High School in Baltimore County, investigation underway
BALTIOMRE -- An investigation is underway after a stabbing at Kenwood High School in Baltimore County, according to police.
Officers were requested at the school at around 12:05 p.m. for a reported disturbance, police said.
When they arrived, they found a teen suffering from multiple stab wounds. The teen was taken to a local hospital.
Police said a second student was detained in reference to the incident.
The school was placed on a temporary lock-down, which has since been lifted.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.