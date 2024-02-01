Watch CBS News
Teen stabbed multiple times at Kenwood High School in Baltimore County, investigation underway

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIOMRE -- An investigation is underway after a stabbing at Kenwood High School in Baltimore County, according to police.

Officers were requested at the school at around 12:05 p.m. for a reported disturbance, police said.

When they arrived, they found a teen suffering from multiple stab wounds.  The teen was taken to a local hospital.

Police said a second student was detained in reference to the incident.  

The school was placed on a temporary lock-down, which has since been lifted.  

