16-year-old girl critically injured after being shot in vehicle in Southwest Baltimore

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot while in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.

Police said that at 3:15 p.m., the girl was taken to the hospital by the driver of the vehicle after someone opened fire at the vehicle in the 3700 block of Harlem Avenue.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the police at 410-396-2488. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

35-year-old killed in shooting

Minutes later, police said a 35-year-old man died following a shooting in South Baltimore.

Officers responded around 3:27 p.m. to the 3700 block of 5th Street, where the man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Gun violence in Baltimore

According to the CBS News Gun Violence tracker, within the past 12 months, there have been at least 2,300 victims of gun violence -- ranging from shootings to threats with a firearm.

Of the 477 people shot in the past 12 months, the majority have been between the ages of 22 and 25. There have been 36 gun violence victims younger than 17 years old.