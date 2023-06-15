Watch CBS News
Teen arrested in double shooting in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A teen has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in southeast Baltimore in May. 

Police said that around 8:40 p.m, officers on patrol in the southeast part of the city were sent to the 200 block of East Street to investigate a report of a shooting.

There, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and another person who had been shot in his arm, according to authorities.  One of the men, identified as Dabrae Edwards, was pronounced dead as a result of his wounds. 

The teen suspect was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder and various handgun violations.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 3:35 PM

