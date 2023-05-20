Double shooting in Southeast Baltimore yields homicide investigation, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting that happened in the area of the Pleasant View Gardens neighborhood on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the southeast part of the city were sent to the 200 block of East Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 8:40 p.m., police said.

That is where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and another person who had been shot in his arm, according to authorities.

Medics took both gunshot victims to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.