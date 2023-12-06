Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen accused of flashing gun before Brooklyn Day mass shooting will be tried as adult

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Wednesday evening news update (12/6/2023)
Your Wednesday evening news update (12/6/2023) 02:24

BALTIMORE - A teenager who is accused of pulling a gun out of a bag just hours before the Brooklyn Day mass shooting in July will be tried as an adult, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Two people were killed - 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi - in the largest mass shooting in Baltimore history. Police said 28 others, between the ages of 13 and 32, were wounded in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood.

The 17-year-old - who is not being named because of his age - is charged with possession of a regulated firearm or ammunition by a minor and related offenses.

The teen's attorney said they plan to appeal the ruling.

Tristan Jackson, an 18-year-old, is facing seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 41 other related charges, police said.  

Related Coverage:

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 6:58 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.