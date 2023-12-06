Teen accused of flashing gun before Brooklyn Day mass shooting will be tried as adult

BALTIMORE - A teenager who is accused of pulling a gun out of a bag just hours before the Brooklyn Day mass shooting in July will be tried as an adult, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Two people were killed - 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi - in the largest mass shooting in Baltimore history. Police said 28 others, between the ages of 13 and 32, were wounded in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood.

The 17-year-old - who is not being named because of his age - is charged with possession of a regulated firearm or ammunition by a minor and related offenses.

The teen's attorney said they plan to appeal the ruling.

Tristan Jackson, an 18-year-old, is facing seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 41 other related charges, police said.

