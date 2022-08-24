Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen, 15, charged with attempted murder in South Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting of another teen in South Baltimore earlier this month, police said Wednesday. 

The boy was arrested last Wednesday and charged with first-degree attempted murder. 

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. on August 13 to the 200 block of South Stricker Street, where they found a 17-year-old shot multiple times. 

The suspect is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.