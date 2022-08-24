Teen, 15, charged with attempted murder in South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting of another teen in South Baltimore earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

The boy was arrested last Wednesday and charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. on August 13 to the 200 block of South Stricker Street, where they found a 17-year-old shot multiple times.

The suspect is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking.