Taxes, development, short-term rentals on voters' minds in Annapolis

Annapolis residents told WJZ that their top concerns are taxes, development, and short-term rentals, as they cast their ballots in the primary election.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the City of Annapolis primary election. Voters are weighing in on key races for mayor and city council.

"There's been an emphasis on tourism, and we really need to focus more on the neighborhood and the residents of Annapolis in Ward 1, so that's our concern," said voter Joe Connors.

Platforms for mayoral candidates

On the ballot for the Democratic mayoral primary are Jared Littmann and Rhonda Pindell Charles.

Littmann, a former alderman and small business owner, is running on the issues of infrastructure improvements and accountability in city government.

Pindell Charles touts more than a decade of experience on the Annapolis City Council. Her campaign prioritizes affordable housing, youth opportunities, and public safety.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face the Republican candidate Bob O'Shea in November.

Annapolis City Council seat up for vote

Five Democrats are competing for the Ward 1 alderman seat, which covers downtown Annapolis and City Dock, including Ben Bramson, Genevieve Torri, Ron Gunzburger, Kathleen McDermott, and incumbent Harry Huntley.

Huntley made a last-minute appeal to voters outside City Hall on Tuesday.

"It's about fixing streets and sidewalks, it's about getting City Dock done, it's about finally fixing our broken permitting system, it's about rebalancing our budget toward common sense maintenance, and so much more," Huntley said.

One of his challengers, Ron Gunzburger, was stumping across the street.

"We were chasing a lot of very expensive shiny objects, and I thought we needed to get back to the basics… and the homeowners also need some tax relief," Gunzburger said.

Other key issues in Annapolis

Voters told WJZ they're concerned with fiscal responsibility and the cost of major projects like City Dock.

Bill O'Leary said he wants the next mayor to share those concerns.

"The amount of city spending and how to spend that money efficiently and how to prevent any future increases in property tax throughout the city," O'Leary said.

Others said development and short-term rentals are reshaping neighborhoods.

Robbye Fox said she'd like to see "Sensible development that helps maintain Annapolis's historic nature and isn't just about caving in to developers," along with reasonable short-term rental regulations.

Results from in-person voting are expected Tuesday night. But the official tally, including mail-in ballots and drop-box returns, likely will not be certified until later this month.