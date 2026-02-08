How people are turning to A.I. to help file their taxes

Tax season is here, but data show 29% of Americans will procrastinate filing their taxes this year.

IPX 1031's 7th annual Tax Procrastination report finds that not everyone will be submitting their returns on time.

The data explains why 60% of people say filing taxes is stressful, or it takes too much time.

To help alleviate the stress, 1 in 5 people also explained that they will use A.I. to help file their taxes this year

Although A.I. can be helpful when filing taxes, experts say it is important to have that human touch.

"While one in five may use AI to assist them in filing their taxes, I think it's extremely important that people also look over the advice that you get from AI yourself and consult a tax professional. I think it's important that folks don't just take whatever AI tells them, and then they run with it for their tax returns this year," explained Emily Fanious, a spokesperson for IPX1031.

If you want to get ahead, experts say start planning to file sooner rather than later.

The tax filing deadline is April 15.