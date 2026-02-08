Watch CBS News
Local News

How people are turning to A.I. to help file their taxes

By
Janay Reece
Janay Reece
Janay Reece came back home to Baltimore to join WJZ in August 2023. Before coming back to the Charm City, Janay was a morning anchor and reporter for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, VA. She joined the WDBJ7 morning team after spending a year as a multimedia journalist in the New River Valley for the station.
Read Full Bio
Janay Reece

/ CBS Baltimore

Add CBS News on Google

Tax season is here, but data show 29% of Americans will procrastinate filing their taxes this year.

IPX 1031's 7th annual Tax Procrastination report finds that not everyone will be submitting their returns on time

The data explains why 60% of people say filing taxes is stressful, or it takes too much time. 

To help alleviate the stress, 1 in 5 people also explained that they will use A.I. to help file their taxes this year

Although A.I. can be helpful when filing taxes, experts say it is important to have that human touch. 

"While one in five may use AI to assist them in filing their taxes, I think it's extremely important that people also look over the advice that you get from AI yourself and consult a tax professional. I think it's important that folks don't just take whatever AI tells them, and then they run with it for their tax returns this year," explained Emily Fanious, a spokesperson for  IPX1031.

If you want to get ahead, experts say start planning to file sooner rather than later.

The tax filing deadline is April 15. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue