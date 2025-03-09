Baltimore tattoo convention brings in thousands, organizers say

Thousands of ink masters and tattoo enthusiasts converged this weekend for the 17th annual Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Event organizers told WJZ that 17,000 to 20,000 people showed up for the three days, from Friday, March 7 through Sunday, March 9.

The show included the artists' latest creations, and a lot more than tattoos. Jewelry and other kinds of merchandise were on display all weekend.

One of the vendors, Cruella Morgan, said mental health is a big topic and priority at these conventions.

"Bringing all the weirdos to a place where they're, they fit in," Morgan said. "They all have someone that looks like them, everyone has someone within the industry, within mental health, like, no one's ever alone. It feels like a big family in the tattoo industry."

The Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Children under 12 years old get in for free. You can find out more about the convention here.

Tattoos for each Ravens' win

Last January, Baltimore Ravens superfan Nic Cullison added to his body ink with tattoos celebrating the Ravens' playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since 2021, he has gotten fresh tattoos after each Ravens' victory.

Following last year's 28-14 playoff win, his wife Noami provided the artwork on his leg that says, "Lamazing," after quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two touchdowns and gained 81 rushing yards.

Cullison is still waiting for a Super Bowl victory to add to his tattoo collection.

"My back is empty, beside my one shoulder, so big enough canvas to make it special," Cullison said.