Baltimore Ravens superfan adds another tattoo after playoff win over Pittsburgh

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens superfan Nic Cullison commemorated Saturday's wild-card playoff win over Pittsburgh with more ink.

Cullison, who has a tattoo for every Ravens win since Sept. 2021, got a fresh tattoo on the field after Baltimore took care of the Steelers, 28-14, at M&T Bank Stadium to advance one step closer to the Super Bowl.

His wife Noami provided the artwork on his leg that says, "Lamazing," after quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two touchdowns and gained 81 rushing yards.

Nic Cullison gets a fresh tattoo on his leg done by his wife, Naomi, following an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 28-14. Cullison has been getting a tattoo after every Ravens win since Sept. 2021. Stephanie Scarbrough / AP

Cullison hopes to add to the collection next week after the Ravens play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.

The Ravens need three more wins to become Super Bowl champions for the third time in the franchise's history.

Room for a special tattoo

WJZ first came across Cullison in 2021 during a taping of Purple Playbook. He was just beginning his task of marking every Ravens' victory on his body.

We followed up with Cullison in January 2024 when he had 30 tattoos, before the Ravens beat Houston in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

He told WJZ the tattoos for each win were a joke, at first.

"Originally, the first tattoo was just one tattoo," Cullison told WJZ. "It wasn't going to be anything further than that, and then the next week Justin Tucker kicked a 66-yarder. So, we were like, 'OK, we're going to keep it going until we win a Super Bowl."

Last year, Cullison told WJZ that he had a space reserved for a special Super Bowl tattoo. Could this be the year?

"My back is empty, beside my one shoulder, so big enough canvas to make it special," Cullison said.