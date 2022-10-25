James Webb Space Telescope's stunning images of the cosmos are made in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- For the last three months, the James Webb Space Telescope has been churning out magnificent images that show space like never before.

These are all captured by a team here in Baltimore.

"It's definitely the center of activity for the hottest thing in Astrophysics these days," NASA Goddard Project Scientist Randy Kimble said.

WJZ got a look inside the flight control room at the Space Telescope Science Institute.

There are monitors there that show a rendering of what the telescope looks like up in space.

"The science community is using the telescope to make observations, to really understand the things that they're fascinated about," JWST Science Communications Project Scientist Quyen Hart said. "Lots of people have spent their careers waiting for Webb to be up in space."

Quyen Hart, a Science Communications Project Scientist at the institute, helps the public understand how significant the Webb Space Telescope is.

"Using Webb to take new observations of things that we've seen in the past, but seeing it in a new, infrared light now and how that provides another piece of the puzzle to understand what's going out, out there," Hart said.

Like one of the images released last week of "The Pillars of Creation."

It's an iconic photo once taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. The new photos from the Webb show much more than we could ever see before.

"With any Webb image, you want to really immerse yourself with the images, and look at the images and look at them up close, and explore them because you'll see new features every time you re look at them," Hart said.

People here at the Institute said that we can expect many more photos and discoveries coming soon from the James Webb Space Telescope.