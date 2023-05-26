Take a trip down Maryland's ice cream trail

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's Best Ice Cream Trail kicks off its 2023 season, which aims to promote the state's dairy industry, on May 26.

There are nine on-farm creameries across the state that produce and sell ice cream. People can travel from creamery to creamery sampling the best of the state through Sept. 30, according to event staff.

The trail stretches more than 290 miles across Maryland—from Washington County in the west to Worcester County, per event staff.

The months-long ice cream event highlights the contributions made by Maryland's 325 dairy farms, according to event staff.

People who embark on the trail can participate in a drawing for the title of 2023 Maryland's Best Ice Cream Champion Trailblazer by submitting pictures of their visit to the nine creameries along the trail to icecream.trail1@maryland.gov, per event staff.

The pictures can be selfies. They must identify the creamery where they were taken, event staff said.

The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to the creamery of their choice, a trailblazer trophy, and a copy of the children's book, "Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck's Ice Cream Wish," according to event staff.