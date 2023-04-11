SZA to perform at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore this fall

BALTIMORE — Grammy-award-winning artist SZA is coming to Baltimore as a part of her S.O.S. Tour.

Following her 17-city run that sold-out, SZA has announced new tour dates in both North America and Europe.

She will stop at CFG Bank Arena on Thursday, September 28.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14 at 12 p.m. at Szasos.com

The S.O.S. Tour is produced by Live Nation and begins in New Zealand on June 1.