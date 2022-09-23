Sweet or savory: Charm City Live has all the food delights

BALTIMORE -- The first-ever Charm City Live will be free and open to the public on Saturday at the War Memorial Plaza in downtown Baltimore.

The festival will feature performances, local vendors and some of Baltimore's favorite food trucks.

This festival is geared to be a boost for the city.

"It's just a place focusing on positivity," said Selina Stevenson, owner of Selina's Mobile Delights Sweets & Treats.

Charm City Live will have an abundance of art, entertainment and good eats.

I got to preview all the goodies visitors can sink their your teeth into this weekend.

"I have smoothies, I have snowballs, I have nachos, funnel cakes, I have frozen coffees," Stevenson said.

From Stevenson's sweets and treats to savory Shareef's Grill serving up halal food, there will be options for everyone.

"We specialize in our wraps and rotisserie chicken," said Sydney Shaw, manager of Shareef's Grill Food Truck. "We also specialize in some other friend delights such as catfish nuggets and chicken bites."

Once you get your fill, make sure to stop by the other vendors on site.

Some you can't miss, by name or the merchandise for sale.

"We all know who this is. You come down and get your bling-wear and be ready for the big game," said Aundrey Lemon, owner of King of Bling Sports Apparel and Novelties.

The inaugural Charm City Live festival is for all ages.