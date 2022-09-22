Watch CBS News
Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley

First Charm City Live festival to power up in downtown Baltimore
First Charm City Live festival to power up in downtown Baltimore 01:27

BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. 

The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.

Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.

The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe.   

Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment.  

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event. 

