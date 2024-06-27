Swastikas, vulgar graffiti prompts hate crime investigation in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Swastikas and a curse word were spray painted on a street with several Jewish families prompting a hate crime investigation in northwest Baltimore.

The graffiti was found on the 3900 block of Fordham Court in the Glen neighborhood.

A neighbor who first noticed the graffiti called the act disturbing.

"I guess in this kind of climate it's not shocking, hate is everywhere," Rivka Ringo said.

Ringo told WJZ the neighborhood has been nice and quiet for more than the year that she has lived there.

She said she never noticed anything amiss until she was driving home Tuesday. However, she didn't realize what she noticed until one of her neighbors posted online about it.

The graffiti was shared on various social media platforms by Baltimore City Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, who represents Glen and other communities in northwest Baltimore.

On X, formally Twitter, he posted, "This hate has no place in Baltimore or anywhere else."

Swastikas and a curse word were spray painted on a street with several Jewish families prompting a hate crime investigation in northwest Baltimore. Baltimore Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer

Police responded close to 7 p.m. Wednesday to begin its investigation.

At this time, it's not clear when the graffiti was made or who did it.

Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said the frequency of these incidents is staggering -- and they're always tough to solve.

"Whether it's signs being defaced in front of synagogues, flags being torn down, or awful graffiti like this," Libit said. "Regardless of where it is, it's hard to track down the offenders."

Libit said the best way to prevent the next one is education.

"We have to create the next generation that doesn't tolerate acts like this," Libit said.

Ringo said whoever did this is welcome to learn more from her about her religion.

"In general, the Jewish community is a very welcoming community," Ringo said. "It's a community that thrives on safety and inclusion. If [the suspect] can just see that, or if they haven't experienced that, let us know. We would love to include them. We would love to show them love goes further in life."

Contact police if you know anything about this incident.

The Baltimore Jewish Council has several resources listed on its website.