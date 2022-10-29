Suspect Injured In A Shooting Involving A City Police Officer
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting in the 5000 block of Park Heights Ave that involved one of their officers.
The shooting took place around 2:30a.m. Saturday morning and police say the officer was not injured in the shooting.
It is not clear if an officer fired a weapon or if the suspect was injured when their weapon went off.
A gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.
Police are still actively investigating the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.