Suspect Injured In A Shooting Involving A City Police Officer

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting in the 5000 block of Park Heights Ave that involved one of their officers. 

The shooting took place around 2:30a.m. Saturday morning and police say the officer was not injured in the shooting. 

It is not clear if an officer fired a weapon or if the suspect was injured when their weapon went off. 

A gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Police are still actively investigating the incident.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 11:13 AM

