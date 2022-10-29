Suspect Injured In A Shooting Involving A City Police Officer

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting in the 5000 block of Park Heights Ave that involved one of their officers.

The shooting took place around 2:30a.m. Saturday morning and police say the officer was not injured in the shooting.

It is not clear if an officer fired a weapon or if the suspect was injured when their weapon went off.

A gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Police are still actively investigating the incident.