New surveillance video shows shots fired at Baltimore police officers after alleged carjacking

BALTIMORE - Home surveillance video captures the moment a suspected carjacker opened fire at a city police officer's patrol car Tuesday evening.

The video obtained by WJZ from the homeowner shows the driver of a stolen Jeep Cherokee traveling near the intersection of Wadsworth Way and Fenwick Ave. in Northeast Baltimore before firing off several rounds.

"We saw where they came down the street and the guy actually stood on the seat, his head out the window and shot at the police officers," described the homeowner.

At least one bullet hit the patrol car, a spokesperson with the Baltimore Police Department said.

Several neighbors in the surrounding area also reported damage left behind by bullets.

"As a mother, I don't even want to think about it. What if? And I can only empathize with other mothers who go through this. It hits so close to home that you feel the pain, you feel the anxiety, you feel the stress, you feel the hurt," said the neighbor.

The stolen vehicle was then spotted by other responding officers a few streets away on Lydonlea Way, a spokesperson for the police department explained.

There, officers reported seeing three people go inside a home where an hours-long barricade situation unfolded.

A 16-year-old, 17-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested, police confirmed.

During the operation, officers reported to find three weapons.

Police learned the 16-year-old boy had been arrested in the past and that one of those arrests was tied to a stolen automobile, police said.

The 17-year-old boy had been arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle, too, according to authorities.

The 18-year-old did not have an arrest history, police said.