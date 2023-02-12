Watch CBS News
Super Bowl Flashback: Oprah reports from big game party for WJZ in 1978

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Before she became a household name, Oprah Winfrey worked in Baltimore as an anchor and reporter at WJZ.

WJZ was her first full-time gig in television.

We went to the flashback machine to find a clip of Oprah reporting for WJZ at a Super Bowl party in 1978 in NW Baltimore's Ashburton neighborhood. 

"These are delicacies that tend to the soul food," a party host told Oprah. "Collard greens, we love them. All of my friends love them. We have black-eyed peas, chicken. We have pigs feet, chitterlings. We like these on Super Bowl because they give us a lot of pride."  

The Cowboys beat the Broncos, 27-10, but the focus here was on food and family.

"Halftime has always been my favorite part of the game, and i particularly like Super Bowl Halfttime, because it is a soul food feast," Oprah said.

