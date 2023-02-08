Super Bet: For first time, Marylanders can wager on Super Bowl from mobile devices

BALTIMORE - For the first time, Marylanders can place bets on the Super Bowl from their couch.

This weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Arizona in the NFL's biggest game.

For football fans not attending the game, there will be spreads aplenty at Super Bowl parties.

"Need a lot of finger foods," said sports editor Lameca Crenshaw. "Chips, dips, quesadillas, some kind of chicken, beer and also - the main thing - a large television."

Those interested in waging money on the game will have their phone nearby.

Mobile sports betting launched in Maryland in November.

On Sunday, fans can place game bets, prop bets, any type of bet, while at their Super Bowl parties.

"I've actually already placed two FanDuel bets on my phone - Kansas City all the way," Crenshaw said.

You can bet on things like the coin toss and what color the Gatorade that's poured on the winning coach will be.

The American Gaming Association estimates that 1 in 5 adults—more than 50 million people-- are planning to bet on this year's Super Bowl and a total of $16 billion dollars will be wagered on Sunday's game.

In December 2022, Maryland sports bettors placed almost $500 million in bets.

"It adds value to the game now because we can potentially win a lot of money," Crenshaw said.

This should be a fun weekend, but it's important to note that we have done stories about gambling addiction in the past and there are resources available to Marylanders if you feel like you or someone you know has a problem.