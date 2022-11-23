Going Live: Maryland mobile sportsbooks now ready to take bets

BALTIMORE – Maryland online sportsbooks are officially live.

The launch was ignited at 9 a.m. Wednesday, now allowing bettors to bet on games in front of their home television, or anywhere they would like.

Seven mobile sportsbooks launched their apps in Maryland just in time for more World Cup action, Thanksgiving NFL football, a full slate of college sports and NBA games.

"This is one of the best sports markets in America and this is exactly what they want.

Ryan Eller, Vice President and General Manager of Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland. "Now they can have the experience of the live Fanduel sportsbook anywhere in the state of Maryland."

These seven mobile sportsbooks launched on Wednesday:

Barstool Sportsbook (operator for PENN Maryland/Hollywood Casino)

BetMGM (operator for BetMGM Maryland Sports/MGM National Harbor)

BetRivers (operator for Arundel Amusements/Bingo World in Brooklyn Park)

Caesars Sportsbook (operator for CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity/Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore)

DraftKings (operator for Crown MD Online Gaming)

FanDuel (operator for PPE Maryland Mobile/Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover)

PointsBet (operator for Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County)

Another three mobile sportsbooks have been awarded licenses, but they informed Maryland Lottery and Gaming that they would not be prepared to launch this week:

Betfred (operator for Long Shots in Frederick)

BetParx (operator for Greenmount Station in Hampstead)

Fanatics (operator for Maryland Stadium Sub/Washington Commanders in Landover)

Eller said they will monitor if there are any hiccups with the launch, but with this new option available, he will also keep an eye on how many people are still using the kiosks and determine if they still need them all.

Maryland Lottery & Gaming Director John Martin said in a press conference that in the future, he anticipates as many as 21 mobile sports wagering operators and 15 to 20 facility licenses would be operating in the state.

On Dec. 1, the Lottery & Gaming Control Commission will hold qualification hearings for five more mobile sports wagering entities.

Those applicants are:

Bally's Interactive Maryland, LLC – Mobile Sports Wagering License Applicant

WSI US, LLC d/b/a WynnBet – Mobile Sports Wagering License Applicant

Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC) MD LLC – Mobile Sports Wagering License Applicant

Bally's Interactive, LLC – Online Sports Wagering Operator License Applicant

WSI US, LLC d/b/a WynnBet – Online Sports Wagering Operator License Applicant

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said online sports betting could reach $30 million in Maryland next year, and up to $100 million by 2026.

The procedure to get online sports betting has gone through hurdles. Here is a timeline of how we got to this point.