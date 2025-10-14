Sunshine returns to Maryland Wednesday; cooler to close the week

The gloomy coastal low is finally moving away from the Mid-Atlantic, allowing sunshine to slowly return to Maryland. Behind it, a dry cold front and strong Canadian high pressure will usher in much cooler, calmer nights — setting the stage for the first widespread frost potential of the season later this week.

MARYLAND TODAY & TONIGHT — DRIZZLE FADES, SKIES SLOWLY CLEAR

Drizzle and low clouds are tapering off across central and eastern Maryland this afternoon. Sunshine will gradually increase from west to east as the coastal low moves farther offshore. Skies should become mostly clear this evening across much of the state. Northwest winds will remain breezy at times, gusting up to 25 mph before settling overnight. Highs will range from the upper 60s near the Bay to the low 70s farther inland. Tonight will turn cooler as drier air filters in, with lows in the upper 40s for Carroll, Frederick, and Howard counties, and low 50s for Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County.

MARYLAND WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY — A CHILLY CHANGE SETS IN

A cold front moves through Maryland Wednesday, bringing another drop in temperatures. Expect highs near 70 around Baltimore and mid-60s north and west of the city, with a crisp northwest breeze. By Wednesday night, Canadian high pressure begins to settle in, ushering in much colder air. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s across northern and western suburbs — places like Westminster, Eldersburg, Manchester, and northern Montgomery County — while Baltimore City and coastal areas stay closer to the mid-40s. The breeze should stay just strong enough to prevent widespread frost Wednesday night, but Thursday night looks different.

Thursday will be bright and cool statewide, with highs in the low to mid-60s and light winds. By Thursday night, winds calm and skies remain clear — ideal conditions for radiational cooling. That's when frost becomes a real concern for parts of the Baltimore metro region:



Highest Frost Potential: Carroll, Frederick, and northern Howard counties — especially rural and low-lying areas where temperatures could drop to 33–36°F.



Moderate Frost Potential: Northern Baltimore County (around Hereford, Jacksonville, and Parkton) and western Harford County — lows near 35–38°F.



Lower Frost Risk: Southern Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Baltimore City — temperatures likely stay above 40°F, limiting frost formation. Patchy frost is possible as far east as Bel Air and Fallston, but widespread frost should stay confined mainly west and northwest of I-95.

MARYLAND FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY — QUIET, THEN UNSETTLED LATE WEEKEND

Friday will bring sunny skies and a light breeze with highs near 70 across central Maryland. The cool start may mean frost lingers early in the morning west of I-95 before warming quickly. The high shifts offshore Saturday, allowing for a milder afternoon in the low to mid-70s. By Sunday, a new cold front approaches from the west, bringing increasing clouds and a good chance for showers later in the day into early Monday. While thunder isn't expected, a few gusty showers are possible. Behind the front, cooler and breezier weather returns to start the new week — and with another high building in, another frost risk could develop early next week, especially in northern and western Maryland valleys.