Summery feel to possible storms Friday, cool and showery weekend

Changes are ongoing in the weather pattern across the United States, leading to a more active period of weather across Maryland. The chance of rain starts to increase on Friday, ahead of a damp first-half of the weekend and additional chances of rain next week.

Last day of summery warmth, afternoon storm chance develops

The weather looks great through the first-half of Friday. The weather looks partly to mostly sunny and comfortably warm through 3 p.m. Temperatures will respond nicely to the sunshine climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

After 3 p.m. Friday, isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop in the northern & western suburbs. These hit or miss showers and storms will cross the area between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. The heaviest storms should occur in the 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. timeframe with just a leftover shower or sprinkle behind the first batch.

Brief delays to the Orioles' game cannot be ruled out, especially before 8 p.m.

Showery and chilly weather this weekend in Baltimore

Both Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler and gloomy.

The first half of Saturday looks mainly dry, but cloudy, breezy, and cool.

The second-half of Saturday should be the wettest stretch of weather this weekend. Showers will be most numerous in coverage after 2 p.m. Saturday as temperatures fall into the 50s with a chilly east wind. The O's game Saturday afternoon is looking damp, breezy, and chilly.

Showers will gradually taper off early Sunday morning,. Clouds may linger into part of Sunday afternoon. It'll remain cool, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.

We'll get a pause with rain chances ate Sunday through Monday.

Monday should be a beautiful day featuring plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Much needed rain chances increase late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is still some uncertainty on the timeline of the next chance of rain, so please stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Either way, rain is desperately needed across the state as severe drought conditions continue to worsen and expand across the state.