Summer's best stretch of weather yet arriving across Maryland

After a exhausting stretch of intense heat, miserable humidity, and powerful storms this summer, we're about to enjoy the nicest weather of the season so far.

The combination of low humidity, plenty of sunshine, and comfortably warm temperatures will lead to spectacular outdoor weather now through Wednesday. We will remain storm-free, so rain will not dampen any outdoor activities or work through Thursday.

Dangerous levels of heat and humidity followed by more powerful storms will return to the area Friday into the upcoming weekend.

Maryland's best summer weather yet is here

A well deserved break from the sweltering heat and humidity of this summer is here. Humidity levels continue to fall on this Monday morning as a cold front dips to our south. High pressure will have a firm grip of our weather now through Thursday. This keeps our forecast rain-free, so you can get in any outdoor activities or work without the threat of storms.

The weather will be most comfortable today and tomorrow with humidity levels dropping to their lowest levels since the 4th of July. Highs this afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky will top out in the middle to upper 80s with a northerly breeze at 10 mph.

This evening's weather will be stunning with a mainly clear sky, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures in the 70s. Overnight with a mostly clear sky, temperatures will dip into the lower to middle 60s providing refreshing sleeping weather.

Tuesday will be the best weather day of this entire stretch. Expect a mostly sunny sky, low humidity, comfortably warm temperatures, and a light breeze. The weather will be nearly perfect by July standards. Make sure you wear plenty of sun protection as the UV index will be a very high 9.

Wednesday will feature more abundant sunshine, warm temperatures, but humidity levels will be on the rise. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. While it will be more muggy, the day still looks very nice to be out and about.

Heat and humidity return late week into weekend across Maryland

Summer heat and humidity will make a return starting Thursday and will continue into the upcoming weekend. Highs Thursday will top out in the lower 90s with moderate levels of humidity.

Friday the heat will become more extreme as temperatures soar into the middle to upper 90s with feels like temperatures reach the triple digits. The extreme heat will continue into the weekend.

Strong to severe storms possible this weekend in Maryland

Tropical heat and humidity Saturday and Sunday with heat index values in the triple digits will give way to scattered strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Any storm this weekend could deliver damaging winds, intense cloud to ground lightning, drenching downpours, and localized flooding. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Saturday and Sunday as possible ALERT DAYS due to this one two punch of sweltering heat and humidity and the chance for severe storms.